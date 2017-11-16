Beat Tottenham, Win Back The Fans – Former Arsenal Star’s Message

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Arsenal star Kevin Campbell believes Saturday’s north London derby is a huge chance for the Gunners to get the fans right behind them again.



There has been an air of discontent amongst the Arsenal fan base with the club’s repeated failure to compete for top honours both in England and Europe.











Arsenal have not won the league since 2004 and another slow start to the season means the Gunners are being considered an afterthought in the title race at this stage of the campaign.



A fiery AGM earlier in the month brought forward the divisions between the fans and the board to the forefront and Campbell believes Saturday’s derby against Tottenham is huge for the club.





Tottenham have not lost a north London derby league meeting for six games running, but the former Gunner believes a win at Emirates on Saturday could calm down the Arsenal fans for the time being.

The former striker told Betsafe: “For years, it’s been Arsenal in the ascendancy and Tottenham trailing behind.



“But now Tottenham have been playing well, got a really good squad and finished above Arsenal for the first time in a long time and now the battle for the supremacy of north London is upon us.



“Arsenal could really take some plaudits and get the fan base back on side.



“It’s going to be a difficult task but I think Arsenal could do it at the Emirates.”



Arsenal could also cut the gap with Tottenham in the league table to just a point if they succeed in the north London derby on Saturday.

