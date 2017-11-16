Former Leeds United Boss Questions Role of Whites Director of Football Victor Orta

Follow @insidefutbol





Neil Redfearn has indicated that Leeds United director of football Victor Orta should start taking training if he didn’t consult Thomas Christiansen when he signed a raft of players in the summer.



Leeds’ recruitment has come under the scanner over the last month or so that has seen them lose seven of their last ten league games and tumble down to tenth in the league table.











While Christiansen has earned some flak for failing to adapt to the Championship’s physical needs and prepare the team accordingly, Orta’s recruitment style has attracted serious criticism.



The Spaniard’s decision to look into the European market for players seems to have backfired as the Leeds squad distinctly lack enough players with experience of playing in England or the Championship.





And Redfearn stressed that the director of football must fulfil the manager’s needs rather than sign players that he thinks will suit the team.

He admits that the director of football role can only work if the person in charge has a good chemistry and a sound working relationship with the manager.



Redfearn said on Radio Yorkshire: “The director of football has got to bring in the players that the manager says fit a certain way of playing.



“He’s got to as if he doesn’t and brings players in that maybe he fancies, then surely he should take the training because he brought them in.



“I am not saying for one minute that there isn’t a dialogue at least or they don’t talk, but for me that’s an issue that the director of football brings in the players for the head coach."



He added: “Ultimately at 3’o clock on Saturday there is only one person that stands in the technical area and gets the adulation if it goes right or the stick if it goes wrong.



“Yes, it could work in theory and there’s got to be a good working relationship between them.”

