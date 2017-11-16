XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/11/2017 - 17:12 GMT

Garry Monk Will Enjoy Leeds United Reception – Former Middlesbrough Star Not Worried

 




Former Middlesbrough star Neil Maddison thinks Garry Monk and the Boro players will soak up and enjoy the fiery reception when they take on Leeds United on Sunday.

Monk, who was in charge of Leeds last season, left the Yorkshire giants in the summer as he was unconvinced about new owner Andrea Radrizzani's commitment to him.




The Whites narrowly missed out on a playoff spot under Monk, who was appointed by Middlesbrough as their new manager in June, in the 2016/17 campaign.

Boro presently find themselves in fifth spot in the Championship with 26 points from 16 games, five places and three points ahead of Leeds.
 


With Monk set to return to his former stomping ground at the weekend, Maddison is expecting the former Swansea City boss to receive a fiery reception at Elland Road.

However, Maddison feels Monk and the Middlesbrough players will relish playing in the vociferous atmosphere at Leeds.

“Garry is probably going to get a fiery reception but I’m sure we’ll soak it up and enjoy it”, Maddison wrote in his column on Boro’s official site.

“I think the manager will, of course, play it down and say that it’s just another game that we’ll try and win.

“Leeds are going through a rocky patch but they started so well.

“They’re still a good side, though, and it’s always a hard place to go to.

“I think the players have a massive responsibility.

“As a player going back to your old club you want to do well and it will be exactly the same for the manager.

“Garry knows what sort of team they have and they have got some very good players.

“On their day they can hurt people.

“The players have a bit of responsibility because they know it’s a big game for the football club.

“If I was playing I’d want to do well and have our manager come away from there thinking ‘job done.’”

While Leeds have lost seven of their last ten Championship outings, Middlesbrough will head into the game on Sunday on the back of a three-game winning run in the league.
 