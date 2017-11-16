He’s Not Helped Himself With His Body Language – Former Leeds Boss On Whites Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn believes Pierre-Michel Lasogga’s attitude in recent games has not been good enough.



Leeds signed the centre forward from Hamburg on a season-long loan deal last summer and the German started the season in fine fashion, scoring goals and winning the adulation of the Whites faithful.











However, his dip in form has coincided with a terrible run of results for Leeds that has seen them lose seven of their last ten league games, which has sent them down to tenth in the league table.



Redfearn feels to use Lasogga’s strength as a centre forward, Leeds need to retool their system accordingly and deploy more runners in midfield to utilise the striker's key attributes.





However, the former Leeds manager also admits Lasogga’s attitude in recent games has been disappointing and says he needs to pull his weight more in order to make an impact.

Redfearn said on Radio Yorkshire: “If you are going to play Lasogga then you need bodies around him.



“You need people in midfield and wide areas who can go beyond him and you have got to look at the dynamics of the players around a target man.



“At the moment I don’t know his strengths, I don’t think he has helped himself in recent games where he has looked around and said, ‘I am not going to bother if it’s not coming into me’, when he should have been thinking, ‘I am going to chase everything and run after the ball’.



“He is a big lad and could be a real handful."



He also defended the German and said: “Again he’s from the Bundesliga where everything is more measured and the ball comes into his feet and so you have got to look at the culture he has been coming into.”



Lasogga has netted just two league goals in his last six appearances in the Championship and was brought in by Leeds to replace Chris Wood.

