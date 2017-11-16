It Should Be Week To Relish For Leeds United – Neil Redfearn

Follow @insidefutbol





Neil Redfearn believes Leeds United must approach a difficult week of fixtures with a positive attitude as it could help them to come out of their bad run of form.



After seven defeats in their last ten league games, the early season optimism that their performances generated has evaporated at Elland Road as the Leeds fans brace themselves for another tough campaign.











And Thomas Christiansen’s men are set to embark on a tough week of games which many feel could make or break their season and Redfearn admits it is a pivotal moment in their campaign.



Leeds host an in-form Middlesbrough side at Elland Road on Sunday before travelling to table topping Wolves next Wednesday, and will take on Barnsley in a Yorkshire derby a week from Saturday.





Redfearn feels the next three games are the perfect test for a Championship team and their ambition and he has urged the Whites to look at the fixtures as an opportunity to kick start their season.

The former Leeds manager said on Radio Yorkshire: “If you look at it, basically it encapsulates the Championship.



“You have got a side who are in little bit of form in Boro coming, you have got a side sort of running away with the division and are on a purple patch.



“And then you have got Barnsley in a local derby and local derbies are a leveler. Barnsley would love to try and roll Leeds over so it’s a tough week for Leeds.



“Rather than looking at it as a tough week, if I was in there I would be thinking it’s a week to relish because I think Leeds can put themselves right back on the map if they go with the right attitude and the desire to go and win.”

