Jurgen Klopp On Learning Curve But Still Right For Liverpool – Former Reds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Jason McAteer feels although Jurgen Klopp is still on a learning curve at Liverpool, the German is undoubtedly the right manager to lead the Reds.



Klopp, who took charge of Liverpool in October 2015, helped the club to reach the final of the EFL Cup and the Europa League in the 2015/16 campaign, with the Reds losing both.











The Merseyside giants then started the 2016/17 season in spectacular fashion before fading after the turn of the year; Liverpool however finished fourth in the league to keep their Champions League hopes alive.



Liverpool, who beat Hoffenheim in the Champions League qualifiers in the summer, currently find themselves fifth in the Premier League table.





Although Klopp managed to bolster the squad during the summer transfer window, Liverpool’s poor defensive record still remains a concern.

And McAteer is of the opinion that while Klopp is still learning his trade in the Premier League, he is without a shadow of doubt the right man to lead Liverpool.



“Another thing he has come to learn in the Premier League is that you can’t go all-out from day one, every game is a different challenge and there’s no winter break”, the former Liverpool midfielder told Betsafe.



“Last season he went all guns blazing and we were brilliant up to the new year and then the confidence was knocked with a disappointing result, then another disappointing result and another disappointing result.



“In January and February we fell away, we just ran out of steam and it was evident that the squad wasn’t big enough.



“So he learnt a lesson in that aspect as well and he knew entering this season that he had to bolster the squad with the demands of the Champions League, the league and the cups.



“The squad is a lot thicker, the bench is a lot stronger, we’ve had a couple of injuries which hopefully we will be getting back and he also got over the [Philippe] Coutinho saga.



“He has learnt a lot and I think he is in the process of learning even more with the problems he has got defensively and I think he will address that.



“By no shadow of doubt he is the right manager for Liverpool.”



Liverpool will next face Southampton in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday.

