XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/11/2017 - 15:15 GMT

Leeds Made Too Many Summer Signings Who Have Had No Impact – Former Whites Boss

 




Neil Redfearn has pointed out that Leeds United’s heavy summer recruitment has had little effect on the starting eleven this season.

Following a run of seven defeats in ten league games, Leeds have tumbled down to tenth in the Championship standings and fresh questions are being asked about the quality of their squad.




Leeds signed as many as 16 new players in the summer as Victor Orta, the club’s director of football, took charge of their recruitment process but many of the fresh faces are yet to yield results.

Redfearn indicated that the amount of players signed made little sense as it destabilised the squad further and it was too large a turnover of players for a single transfer window.
 


He also added that a very few players out of the16 new faces have actually made an impact in the club’s starting eleven this season.  

Redfearn said on Radio Yorkshire: “The big thing for me is that there has been a lot of signings – 16 players coming into a squad of 30.

“That’s a lot of change and they are not coming into something that is settled or they are not coming into a squad that’s been together.

“There’s only couple of them who are making the eleven and the impact of the 16 has been negligible on the starting eleven.”

Leeds are in dire need of a win at the moment and will be hosting their manager Garry Monk’s Middlesbrough side at Elland Road on Sunday. 
 