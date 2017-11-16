Leeds Made Too Many Summer Signings Who Have Had No Impact – Former Whites Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Neil Redfearn has pointed out that Leeds United’s heavy summer recruitment has had little effect on the starting eleven this season.



Following a run of seven defeats in ten league games, Leeds have tumbled down to tenth in the Championship standings and fresh questions are being asked about the quality of their squad.











Leeds signed as many as 16 new players in the summer as Victor Orta, the club’s director of football, took charge of their recruitment process but many of the fresh faces are yet to yield results.



Redfearn indicated that the amount of players signed made little sense as it destabilised the squad further and it was too large a turnover of players for a single transfer window.





He also added that a very few players out of the16 new faces have actually made an impact in the club’s starting eleven this season.

Redfearn said on Radio Yorkshire: “The big thing for me is that there has been a lot of signings – 16 players coming into a squad of 30.



“That’s a lot of change and they are not coming into something that is settled or they are not coming into a squad that’s been together.



“There’s only couple of them who are making the eleven and the impact of the 16 has been negligible on the starting eleven.”



Leeds are in dire need of a win at the moment and will be hosting their manager Garry Monk’s Middlesbrough side at Elland Road on Sunday.

