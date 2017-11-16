Leeds United Can Get More Out of Samu Saiz – Neil Redfearn

Follow @insidefutbol





Neil Redfearn believes Leeds United can get even more out of Samu Saiz if they use his talent in the right areas of the pitch consistently.



Leeds snapped up the creative forward from Huesca in the summer and he has been one of the very few success stories from the plethora of players the club brought in during the last transfer window.











Saiz has added creativity to the Leeds squad with his goals and assists and is one of the first names on Thomas Christiansen’s team-sheet every week but Redfearn feels there is more to come from the Spaniard.



The former Whites manager feels if Leeds could consistently use the player’s ability in the right areas of the pitch then he could contribute even more with his creativity.





Redfearn also believes Saiz has leadership qualities and is prepared to take on the opposition when needed.

“He has got unbelievable ability, good awareness and I think he’s a goalscorer", Redfearn said on Radio Yorkshire.



“I think there is more to him and I don’t think it’s been explored enough and there is far more to him.



“Sometimes he gets involved in the wrong side of the field when you can get him more up front and arriving in the ten slot."



He continued: “If you can get him picking in the pockets away from play and defenders in that position at Championship level will really struggle because he has got great ability.



“I think he’s a leader, he will just pick the ball up and run with it and take the fight to the opposition.”

