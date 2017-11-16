Leeds United Must Stop Wasting Packed Elland Road – Neil Redfearn

Follow @insidefutbol





Neil Redfearn has insisted that Leeds United have got to get the boisterous home crowd more involved in order to take full advantage of playing at Elland Road.



A run of seven defeats in ten league games has punctured the hopes and aspirations of the Leeds faithful, who were hopeful of a promotion campaign following a good start to the season.











While Leeds have still not fallen too far behind, a terrible run of form has dented their confidence and Redfearn feels it is high time the players start to show the mettle needed to get Leeds back on track.



Ahead of the home game against Middlesbrough on Sunday, Leeds are in dire need of a result and the former Whites boss believes the players must look to get the Elland Road faithful involved.





With a capacity crowd gracing most of Leeds’ home games, Redfearn believes there is no point in generating such numbers if the players are not going to play the kind of football that will get the Whites fans ticking.

He stressed the importance of engaging the Leeds fans at home and turning Elland Road into an intimidating place for visiting teams.



Redfearn said on Radio Yorkshire: “I think they have got to start showing some stuff to stop the rot.



“They have got to start showing some stuff to get a foothold in games and they have got to get at Boro at home.



“There is no point in getting 30,000 people in there and wasting them. Get them up for the game, make them boisterous and get them into the game and offer something."



And Redfearn stressed the power of the Whites fans, adding: “It’s a massive thing. When I was in charge I always tried to take advantage of the home crowd and what it does, it intimidates the opposition.



“When you are up and get at them, it puts them under pressure and if you don’t you are losing an advantage.”

