XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/11/2017 - 11:25 GMT

Leeds United Must Stop Wasting Packed Elland Road – Neil Redfearn

 




Neil Redfearn has insisted that Leeds United have got to get the boisterous home crowd more involved in order to take full advantage of playing at Elland Road.

A run of seven defeats in ten league games has punctured the hopes and aspirations of the Leeds faithful, who were hopeful of a promotion campaign following a good start to the season.




While Leeds have still not fallen too far behind, a terrible run of form has dented their confidence and Redfearn feels it is high time the players start to show the mettle needed to get Leeds back on track.

Ahead of the home game against Middlesbrough on Sunday, Leeds are in dire need of a result and the former Whites boss believes the players must look to get the Elland Road faithful involved.
 


With a capacity crowd gracing most of Leeds’ home games, Redfearn believes there is no point in generating such numbers if the players are not going to play the kind of football that will get the Whites fans ticking.  

He stressed the importance of engaging the Leeds fans at home and turning Elland Road into an intimidating place for visiting teams.

Redfearn said on Radio Yorkshire: “I think they have got to start showing some stuff to stop the rot.

“They have got to start showing some stuff to get a foothold in games and they have got to get at Boro at home.

“There is no point in getting 30,000 people in there and wasting them. Get them up for the game, make them boisterous and get them into the game and offer something."

And Redfearn stressed the power of the Whites fans, adding: “It’s a massive thing. When I was in charge I always tried to take advantage of the home crowd and what it does, it intimidates the opposition.

“When you are up and get at them, it puts them under pressure and if you don’t you are losing an advantage.” 
 