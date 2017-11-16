XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/11/2017 - 20:35 GMT

Mauricio Pochettino Confirms Tottenham Hotspur Star Injury Blow

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that defender Toby Alderweireld is expected to be out for a lenghty period of time with a hamstring injury.

The 28-year-old missed his side's last Premier League match against Crystal Palace after being forced off the pitch in the Champions League clash against Real Madrid; the initial assessment was that the player would be out for at least six weeks.




And now the Argentine manager has revealed that the Belgian will probably return to action after Christmas in a big blow for Spurs, meaning that Alderwiereld will miss a packed festive fixture list.

“We expect longer than previously. Maybe after Christmas is the expectation", Pochettino said at a press conference, when asked about Alderweireld.
 


On how the player is coping with the injury, Pochettino said that Alderweireld is feeling disappointed and sad but Spurs will be cautious with their approach and wait for the proper time for his return.  

"He feels disappointed, a little bit sad.

"With this type of injury we must be cautious."

Another player who remains out is long-term injury absentee Victor Wanyama, though striker Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris, Michel Vorm and Harry Winks have all returned to full training.

The Lilywhites are scheduled to take on their London rivals Arsenal in a league match on Saturday.
 