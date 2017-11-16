Mauricio Pochettino Confirms Tottenham Hotspur Star Injury Blow

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that defender Toby Alderweireld is expected to be out for a lenghty period of time with a hamstring injury.



The 28-year-old missed his side's last Premier League match against Crystal Palace after being forced off the pitch in the Champions League clash against Real Madrid; the initial assessment was that the player would be out for at least six weeks.











And now the Argentine manager has revealed that the Belgian will probably return to action after Christmas in a big blow for Spurs, meaning that Alderwiereld will miss a packed festive fixture list.



“We expect longer than previously. Maybe after Christmas is the expectation", Pochettino said at a press conference, when asked about Alderweireld.





On how the player is coping with the injury, Pochettino said that Alderweireld is feeling disappointed and sad but Spurs will be cautious with their approach and wait for the proper time for his return.

"He feels disappointed, a little bit sad.



"With this type of injury we must be cautious."



Another player who remains out is long-term injury absentee Victor Wanyama, though striker Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris, Michel Vorm and Harry Winks have all returned to full training.



The Lilywhites are scheduled to take on their London rivals Arsenal in a league match on Saturday.

