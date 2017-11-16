Mauricio Pochettino Wants Winning Mentality Against Arsenal

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino insists that whether a team looks for a win or a draw depends on the context of the game, but the mentality should always be to win.



The Lilywhites are scheduled to face rivals Arsenal in a league match on Saturday with the aim being to grab all three points and thus push their way up the league table.











Tottenham's record against the Gunners has been solid in recent years, with Spurs unbeaten against their rivals for the last four games, winning the last meeting between the two clubs.



On whether a draw would again be enough this time around, the Argentine manager said that it will depend on the context of the game.





If the Lilywhites are chasing the game and are in a precarious situation at a certain point during the match, Pochettino could take a draw.

"Always in football the mentality in our case is to win. Try to prepare to win the three points", Pochettino said at a press conference.



"It’s true that when you are chasing, only it’s enough if you win. It depends on the games and the performance and what happens during the games.



"Sometimes a draw is good or it’s not enough and whether you are better or the opponent is better than you.



"I think every game is completely different.



"But of course when you prepare your mentality is to win the three points."

