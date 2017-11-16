No Power Shift To Spurs, Just A Wobble – Former Arsenal Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Arsenal star Kevin Campbell has insisted that there has been no palpable shift towards Tottenham Hotspur in terms of supremacy in north London despite their recent rise.



Tottenham finished above Arsenal in the league for the first time in over two decades and are also four points ahead of the Gunners in the Premier League in the current campaign.











With Arsenal still doing little suggest that they could turn into title contenders soon, many believe Tottenham are the team to reckon with north London at the moment.



Campbell doesn’t agree with the notion but admits that Tottenham have definitely challenged Arsenal’s domination of north London in recent seasons.





He conceded that Mauricio Pochettino’s team have thrown down the gauntlet to Arsenal and believes Saturday’s north London derby is a good opportunity for the Gunners to put their own marker down.

Asked if there has been a shift of power in north London, the former Gunner told Betsafe: “No, but it has wobbled a bit.



“Fair play to Pochettino and Tottenham as they have really set a marker down in north London.



“Arsenal have been messing around but Tottenham have set a marker down and look to be in the ascendency but Arsenal have been doing it for a long time.



“Arsenal have been at the elite spot for a long time and they are not going to give it up easily and it’s a fantastic opportunity to put a marker down.”



Tottenham are on an unbeaten run of six north London derbies in the Premier League.

