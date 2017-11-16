Rangers Starlet Wants Champions League Football With Gers

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers starlet Stephen Kelly has revealed that he wants to win trophies with the Gers and play in the Champions League.



The 17-year-old, who is yet to make his senior competitive debut for Rangers, is a product of the club’s youth system.











However, Kelly turns out regularly for Rangers Under-20s and has also represented Scotland up to Under-17 level.



And the midfielder, who may play in the Scottish Youth Cup clash with Partick Thistle at Ibrox on Monday night, explained that it is his ambition to win trophies with Rangers and to experience playing Champions League football.





“I always wanted to win trophies with Rangers and I also want to play in the Champions League”, he said on Rangers’ official podcast, when asked about his ambition in football.

When asked what has been his career highlight so far, Kelly replied: “Representing Rangers and representing Scotland.”



The teenager went on to add that while passing and awareness are his strengths, he wants to improve on his defensive side.



“Passing and awareness [are my strengths]”, he continued.



“[I want to] improve my defensive side and be a bit stronger.”



Kelly, who was promoted to Rangers Under-20s from the Under-17s in the summer, featured in the Light Blues’ 4-0 win over Berwick Rangers in Steven Notman’s testimonial at Sheffield Park on Wednesday night.

