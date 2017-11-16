This Leeds United Star Has Earned Right To Play Up Front – Former Whites Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn believes Kemar Roofe has earned the right to get a run of games up front for the Whites.



Leeds signed the forward from Oxford United last year following his exploits in League Two, but he is yet to stamp his mark on Elland Road in a big way.











A striker by trade, Roofe has been used in various roles by the Whites since last season and has largely been deployed in the wide areas or behind a big man up front.



However, Redfearn feels it is time the forward is handed an opportunity to play up front for Leeds and he is keen to know whether Roofe has it in him to be deployed as the main striker for the Whites.





The former Whites boss is a big fan of the attitude shown by the forward thus far as a Leeds player and feels Roofe has earned his right to get an opportunity to play as a striker.

Redfearn said on Radio Yorkshire: “I would like to see Kemar Roofe starting up front.



“I would like to see him get a run and if we don’t play him up front, how are we going to know if he’s good enough to go 10 to 15 games and get his seven to eight goals.



“He has proved at Oxford that he can and we have seen glimpses that he can for Leeds too.



“One thing the kid has done is that he has put a shift in wherever he has been played. He has not grumbled and he has done the roles and made sure that he has done it properly.



“I think probably he has earned the right to go up front.”



Roofe has netted ten goals and provided the same number of assists in 65 appearances for Leeds in all competitions.

