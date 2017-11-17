Arsene Wenger Admits Observers Will Look For Power Shift In Tottenham Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger admits that people will draw conclusions on whether there has been a power shift in north London dependent upon the outcome of his side's clash against Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium.



The Gunners are scheduled host Tottenham in this season's first north London derby on Saturday with the aim being to secure all three points and in the process climb up the table.











Arsenal have been the dominant north London power for the majority of Wenger's reign, but Tottenham are now widely considered to have pushed past the Gunners in the pecking order.



While refusing to answer the question of whether there has been a power shift directly, the veteran manager said that it is a question that can only be answered on the pitch.





"It is a question you have to answer and the only way to answer it is on the pitch", Wenger said at his pre-match press conference.

"The conclusion of people will be the comparison of the two performances on Saturday.



"We have a good opportunity to show we are the strongest, so let's do it."



Wenger also took time to heap praise on new Tottenham full-back Serge Aurier, who he believes is a top-class player.



"He’s a good player who has good power to go forward and is always dangerous.



"He played against us with PSG and overall I think he is a top-class right-back."

