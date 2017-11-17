Atletico Madrid Supremo Confident of Long Stay For Man Utd Target Antoine Griezmann

Follow @insidefutbol





Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has revealed that he thinks that Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann will remain at the club for a long time.



Griezmann was heavily linked with a move to the Red Devils in the summer, but the Frenchman decided to stay put at Atletico Madrid after the Spanish outfit were banned from signing new players in the transfer window.











However, Manchester United have continued to keep tabs on the forward, whose relationship with Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is reported to have deteriorated.



Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have also been credited with showing interest in Griezmann, who has scored three goals and provided as many assists in 13 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign.





But despite the transfer speculation surrounding Griezmann, Cerezo believes the 26-year-old will continue being an Atletico Madrid player for a long time.

“Griezmann is an Atletico player and I think he will remain so and everyone has his explanation”, Cerezo said on Spanish radio station Cope.



“I have been here since the speculation over Fernando Torres [move to Liverpool in 2007] started and they will play where they want to play.



“But I will tell you Griezmann is an Atletico player and is going to be one for a long time.



“Players go though a few highs and lows but he's fine.”



Griezmann has recently said that he wishes to play alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, who joined PSG from Barcelona and Monaco respectively in the summer.



And Cerezo jokingly said that Atletico Madrid will try to sign the duo to fulfil Griezmann’s wish.



"Griezmann has said he wants to play with Neymar and Mbappe, so we'll have to make an effort and bring them [to Atletico Madrid]”, Cerezo continued.



Griezmann, whose present contract with Atletico Madrid runs until 2022, joined the club from Real Sociedad in 2014.

