06 October 2016

26 August 2015

17/11/2017 - 17:34 GMT

Barcelona Can't Land Arsenal Target In January, Make Him Summer Priority

 




Arsenal target Matthijs de Ligt is Barcelona’s primary defensive target next summer after they failed to convince Ajax and the centre-back about a move in January, it has been claimed.

The 18-year-old, whose present contract with Ajax runs until 2021, has been heavily linked with a move away from the Dutch giants.




Besides Arsenal and Barcelona, the Serie A trio of Inter Milan, Juventus and Roma are also keen to snap up De Ligt; German giants Borussia Dortmund have also been credited with showing interest in the Dutch international.

Barcelona wanted to sign the defender in January, but according to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo, they failed to persuade Ajax and De Ligt to make the deal happen during the upcoming winter transfer window.
 


As a result, the Spanish heavyweights have made the youngster their main defensive target for next summer.

It is also believed that Barcelona will not be looking to sign another centre-back in January and will hold on for De Ligt.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal step up their chase for De Ligt, who has made 16 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign.
 