XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/11/2017 - 13:55 GMT

Barcelona Ready To Turn To Mesut Ozil If Philippe Coutinho Deal Blocked

 




Barcelona have identified Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil as a possible replacement target for Liverpool creative midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

Coutinho has been a target for Barcelona since the summer window, but Liverpool refused to sell the Brazilian, despite the player slapping in a transfer request to force a move.




Barcelona are pondering over making another move in January for Coutinho, but the club are aware Liverpool are expected to rebuff fresh attempts and a deal could be difficult to pull off.

As such the Catalan giants are looking at other options and according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Ozil has emerged as a target for the club ahead of the January window.
 


The German’s contract with Arsenal expires at the end of the season and he is not expected to sign a fresh deal, which is expected to lead to the exit door from the Emirates.

Arsenal could lose the player on a free transfer next summer and Arsene Wenger has indicated that he could consider selling Ozil in January if he continues to refuse to sign a new contract.

Barcelona are closely looking at the option of signing the German creative midfielder and are aware he could be available on a cut price deal because of his contract situation.

And it seems Ozil is emerging as a realistic option for Barcelona in the winter window, despite the fact he previously played for Real Madrid.
 