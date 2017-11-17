Barcelona Ready To Turn To Mesut Ozil If Philippe Coutinho Deal Blocked

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona have identified Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil as a possible replacement target for Liverpool creative midfielder Philippe Coutinho.



Coutinho has been a target for Barcelona since the summer window, but Liverpool refused to sell the Brazilian, despite the player slapping in a transfer request to force a move.











Barcelona are pondering over making another move in January for Coutinho, but the club are aware Liverpool are expected to rebuff fresh attempts and a deal could be difficult to pull off.



As such the Catalan giants are looking at other options and according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Ozil has emerged as a target for the club ahead of the January window.





The German’s contract with Arsenal expires at the end of the season and he is not expected to sign a fresh deal, which is expected to lead to the exit door from the Emirates.

Arsenal could lose the player on a free transfer next summer and Arsene Wenger has indicated that he could consider selling Ozil in January if he continues to refuse to sign a new contract.



Barcelona are closely looking at the option of signing the German creative midfielder and are aware he could be available on a cut price deal because of his contract situation.



And it seems Ozil is emerging as a realistic option for Barcelona in the winter window, despite the fact he previously played for Real Madrid.

