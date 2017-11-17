Besiktas Prepare January Bid For Manchester United Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Turkish giants Besiktas are prepared to table an offer for Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini in the January transfer window.



The Belgian midfielder has knocked back a contract offer from Manchester United and his current deal with the club is set to expire at the end of the season.











Manchester United remain confident of convincing the player to sign on fresh terms and are not prepared to sell the midfielder in January, despite the risk of losing him for free next summer.



However, Besiktas are prepared to test the Premier League giants’ resolve and according to Turkish outlet MacMaca, they will slap in an offer for the Manchester United midfielder.





Fellaini, who turns 30 later this month, has been on the wishlist of several Turkish clubs and Besiktas are prepared to put in a €2m bid for the midfielder in the January window.

Should Manchester United stick to their stance of not selling the midfielder in January, Besiktas are ready to wait until the summer to snap him up on a free transfer.



The Turkish giants are confident that Fellaini will not sign a fresh deal with the Red Devils and will leave the club in the near future.



The Belgian joined Manchester United from Everton in 2013 and has turned in 142 appearances for the club.

