Don’t Know How Anyone Can Stop Manchester City This Season Admits Antonio Conte

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has conceded that it is difficult to imagine anyone stopping Manchester City from winning the league title this season.



Manchester City have an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table and has been unbeaten this season, playing an exciting brand of football and scoring goals.











Many have already anointed the Citizens' champions in waiting and believe none of the challengers are yet at a stage to stop Pep Guardiola’s side from winning the Premier League title this term.



And Conte admits that for the moment it is difficult to see how any team can stop Manchester City from winning the league from the way they have been playing this season.





The Chelsea boss insisted that the other top teams, including Chelsea, will fight until the end to remain in contention, but conceded that it will be difficult to catch the league leaders.

Asked how anyone can stop Manchester City’s path to the title this season, Conte said in a press conference: “I must be honest.



“At the moment Manchester City are playing well and it is difficult to think that anyone can catch them because if they continue in this way it will be difficult for every team to fight for the title.



“We have to try to fight until the end and it won’t be easy as they were already strong last season and this season they did well in the market and after this they are a team that showed to be very strong.



“But football is strange and it’s difficult to predict who will win the title in this league.



“Manchester City are having a positive path and it will be difficult to catch them.”



Chelsea suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of Manchester City at Stamford Bridge earlier in the season.

