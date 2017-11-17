Expect Managerial Development Over Next Week Says Former Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers midfielder Barry Ferguson admits that he has been surprised by the amount of time the Gers have been taking in finding a new manager, but is confident something will happen over the course of the next week.



Rangers sacked Pedro Caixinha last month following a run of poor results and a few off the field issues that eventually led to the Portuguese’s demise at Ibrox.











Graeme Murty took charge of the club on a caretaker basis and there has been an upturn in form, but Rangers were expected to make a decision over a new manager over the international break.



But the club are yet to reach a definite decision over a new permanent manager and Ferguson has conceded that he expected the club to have appointed the new man by now.





He admits there could be a few mitigating circumstances that have stopped Rangers from getting a new manager thus far, but stressed the importance of the club getting the right man for the job.

Ferguson told Betsafe: “I am surprised as I thought they would make an appointment over the international break.



“But obviously they are taking their time as they need to get this one right or they don’t have the finances to go and get the right man in place.



“It’s about a waiting game and obviously Graeme Murty has come in and led them to two victories and he will lead them again on Saturday.



“I expect something to happen over the next week or so.”



Murty will be in the technical area again at Ibrox on Saturday when Rangers host Hamilton.

