XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/11/2017 - 11:42 GMT

Expect Managerial Development Over Next Week Says Former Rangers Star

 




Former Rangers midfielder Barry Ferguson admits that he has been surprised by the amount of time the Gers have been taking in finding a new manager, but is confident something will happen over the course of the next week. 


Rangers sacked Pedro Caixinha last month following a run of poor results and a few off the field issues that eventually led to the Portuguese’s demise at Ibrox.

 



Graeme Murty took charge of the club on a caretaker basis and there has been an upturn in form, but Rangers were expected to make a decision over a new manager over the international break.

But the club are yet to reach a definite decision over a new permanent manager and Ferguson has conceded that he expected the club to have appointed the new man by now.
 


He admits there could be a few mitigating circumstances that have stopped Rangers from getting a new manager thus far, but stressed the importance of the club getting the right man for the job.  

Ferguson told Betsafe: “I am surprised as I thought they would make an appointment over the international break.

“But obviously they are taking their time as they need to get this one right or they don’t have the finances to go and get the right man in place.

“It’s about a waiting game and obviously Graeme Murty has come in and led them to two victories and he will lead them again on Saturday.

“I expect something to happen over the next week or so.”

Murty will be in the technical area again at Ibrox on Saturday when Rangers host Hamilton.
 