Get Right Behind Them – Leeds United Legend Gives Fans Instructions Ahead of Middlesbrough Visit

Eddie Gray believes the Leeds United fans have a big part to play when Middlesbrough visit Elland Road on Sunday.



Despite starting the season in great fashion, the Whites have dropped out of the top six after losing seven of their last ten Championship games.











Leeds have a poor home record in the present campaign, with Thomas Christiansen’s side managing to win just three of the eight league games they have played at Elland Road.



The Yorkshire giants will head into the game against Boro on the back of a three-match losing streak at Elland Road; regardless of Leeds’ poor home form, the ground has always been packed this season.





And Gray, who thinks Leeds should not be disheartened by their recent results as they are still within touching distance of the playoff spots, feels it is vitally important for the Whites fans to completely back their team once again when Middlesbrough come to town.

“The heads shouldn’t drop because Middlesbrough are on a good run but if we win on Sunday then we will jump above them”, he told LUTV.



“That’s the nature of this league.



“I think it’s very important that everybody on Sunday, and I’m not just talking about the manager and the coaches, the fans especially have a big part to play, regardless of how the game goes on Sunday.



“If we start the game badly, if we don’t start as well as we would have liked – get right behind them because it’s an important game.



“If we scrape to a 1-0 win, then we will be back on track, if we win 4-0 or 5-0 and play great football, then that’s even better.



“But the important thing is to pick up the three points at the weekend.”



Leeds are currently 10th in the Championship table with 23 points from 16 games, five places and three points adrift of Boro.

