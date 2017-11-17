Graeme Murty Has Bought Time For Rangers Board Thinks Former Scotland International

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic midfielder Simon Donnelly believes Graeme Murty’s impressive results as caretaker manager has bought the Rangers board time to decide on a permanent appointment.



Murty has been in charge of Rangers since the club sacked Pedro Caixinha last month and the 43-year-old has earned plaudits for the work he has done under trying circumstances.











With two wins under his belt and a re-energised Rangers squad, the atmosphere around the team has changed since Caixinha’s last few days as the manager when there was an air of discontent in the dressing room.



Donnelly admits that Murty has managed to improve the morale of the Rangers squad and has crucially allowed the board more time to deliberate over appointing a new permanent manager.





The former Celtic star told Betsafe when asked about Murty’s performance: “He’s got two great results and he’s going for his third one in a row.

“He’s brought [Kenny] Miller back in and he seems to have galvanised the squad a little bit so I think that’s a bonus for the directors at the moment.



“He has steadied the ship and maybe brought them a little bit of time before they take the crucial decision.”



Murty, who will again take charge of Rangers against Hamilton on Saturday, also played the same role when Mark Warburton left the club earlier in the year.