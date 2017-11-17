Graeme Murty Would Admit He’s Not Ready For Rangers Job Insists Former Ger

Follow @insidefutbol





Barry Ferguson does not believe caretaker manager Graeme Murty is ready to take charge of Rangers on a permanent basis.



Murty has been in charge of the first team since Rangers sacked Pedro Caixinha last month and their performances and results have seen an upturn under the Gers Under-20s boss.











The 43-year-old has earned praise for the work he has done in difficult circumstances and many believe he should get a crack at the manager’s job on a permanent basis.



Ferguson admits that Murty has done a fine job in the limited opportunities he has received but he has stressed that as a caretaker manager he has been under little pressure.





He insisted that being the permanent Rangers manager would be a completely different experience for Murty and the former Gers star believes he is still not ready to do the job.

Ferguson told Betsafe when asked about Murty potentially becoming the permanent Rangers manager: “He has obviously done well and he did it when [Mark] Warburton got sacked and he took over until Caixinha came in.



“But listen for me has definitely been a caretaker rather than a permanent manager and he’s under no pressure.



“If he does get the job it will be a totally different ball game being a permanent manager.



“I think he has done a great job, but I think he’s not ready and he would admit it himself.”



With Rangers yet to decide on a new manager, Murty will take charge of the side again when they host Hamilton at Ibrox on Saturday.

