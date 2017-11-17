I Need To Be Ready – Fringe Celtic Star Preparing To Play When Needed

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic goalkeeper Dorus de Vries says that he gives his all in training every day so that he can be ready whenever called upon to play.



The 36-year-old, who joined the Hoops from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2016, put pen to paper on a new deal on Thursday which will see him remain at Celtic Park until 2019.











De Vries, who has previously played under Brendan Rodgers at Swansea City, has been sparingly used by the Celtic boss.



The veteran Dutch shot-stopper has thus far made just six appearances in all competitions for the Scottish giants, with one of those coming in the present campaign.





However, De Vries, who insisted that he is relishing his stint at Celtic, highlighted the importance of him working hard in training every day in order to be ready whenever called upon to stand between the sticks.

“When called upon, you just need to be ready and that’s what we are trying to aim for”, he told Celtic TV.



“Steve Woods is a great goalkeeping coach to work with and the goalkeeping unit in itself is great to work with.



“Everybody keeps you on your toes anyway.



“So, you want to get the best out of yourself every single day on the training ground and that’s what we are trying to achieve.



“Celtic are a great club to be involved in and for me everything is here and we need to keep building on that.”



De Vries also counts ADO Den Haag, Dunfermline Athletic and Wolverhampton Wanderers amongst his former employers.

