I Wouldn’t Be Happy With Point Against Middlesbrough – Leeds United Legend

Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has admitted that he would not be happy if the Whites settle for a point against Middlesbrough on Sunday.



Thomas Christiansen’s team, who started the season in spectacular season, are currently in the midst of a poor run of form.











Leeds have lost seven of their last ten Championship games and presently find themselves in 10th spot in the league table with 23 points from 16 matches.



On the other hand, Middlesbrough, who splashed the cash on reinforcements in the summer, having been relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season, are in a rich vein of form.





And Gray feels while Boro will come to Elland Road in search of the full three points, Leeds should look to win the contest as well and not settle for a draw.

“If you look at Middlesbrough, they have always had expensive squads”, he said on LUTV.



“It hasn’t always worked for them.



“They will come here and try to pick the three points up.



“I think if we play to our best, we are capable of getting a result.



“And by result I mean the three points.



“People ask, ‘would you take a point?’ You would take a point, but I wouldn’t be happy with it.



“I think the three points is what we need.”



Middlesbrough have won their last three league games and are currently fifth in the standings with 26 points.

