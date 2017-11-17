Leeds United Players Not Lacking Desire, But Are Lacking This – Whites Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray feels while the desire is very much there amongst the Leeds United players, they are lacking in confidence.



The Whites, who had a strong start to their season and were unbeaten in their opening seven league games, were top of the standings at one point.











But Leeds have since lost seven of the ten Championship games they have played and presently find themselves in the 10th spot in the table with 23 points from 16 outings.



Thomas Christiansen’s team are next up against high-flying Middlesbrough at Elland Road on Sunday.





And Gray, who explained that Leeds have a good record against Boro at home in recent years, stated that although some fans might question the players’ desire, he thinks the problem lies with their lack of confidence.

“We have a good record against them, especially at home”, he said on LUTV.



“I think we can continue that on Sunday.



“But the players need to have the belief and the self-confidence.



“The desire is there, sometimes the supporters say, ‘oh, the desire is not there.’



“The desire is there, it’s just the lack of confidence.



“They’re not trying things they should try, they’re not making the right decisions at the right time.



“And that’s the most important thing in football – you have to make the right decisions at the right time.”



Leeds have lost just one of their last six meetings with Middlesbrough at Elland Road, winning three of those.

