Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Provides Squad Update Ahead Of Southampton Clash

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that he is playing the waiting game with injured forward Sadio Mane for the match against Southampton on Saturday.



The Senegal international had been out of action for over a month after picking up a hamstring injury during the international break early in October.











He though managed to regain match fitness early in November, and took part in the team's 4-1 win against West Ham on 4th November.



And after clocking the full 90 minutes in the match against South Africa on 10th November, Mane is now expected to feature yet again, though the selection depends on what his fitness level is going to be for the fixture.





“With Sadio [Mane] we have to wait, we have to see today", Klopp said at a press conference.

There is no such good news in terms of the availability of attacking midfielder Adam Lallana, though the England international has returned to training.



"Adam [Lallana] has trained three days and it is fantastic he is back but there is no rush.



“We have three games next week.



"Anyone who knows Adam will know how ready he is.



"We will use him for sure but bringing him in for 90 minutes? That won’t happen.”



As far as right-back Nathaniel Clyne is concerned, Klopp confirmed that the England star is looking at further time on the sidelines after going under the knife to treat a back injury.



“All specialists agreed we should try conservative way not with surgery [with Clyne] but now agreed we had to go this way.”





