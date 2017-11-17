Manchester United Star Emerges As January Transfer Window Option For Inter

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has emerged as a target for Inter Milan in the January transfer window.



Inter are eyeing a midfielder for the upcoming transfer windows and Arturo Vidal is their top target, but the Nerazzurri are aware that the Bayern Munich man is unlikely to move before next summer.











The Serie A giants are eyeing a solution for the January window and according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Inter are considering making a move for Manchester United’s Fellaini.



The 29-year-old’s current deal runs out at the end of the season and he has knocked back an offer of a new contract, but Manchester United are keen to hold on to him.





The Red Devils are not considering selling him in January, but their strance has not stopped his suitors from plotting a swoop for him in the winter window.

Besiktas are expected to slap in a bid for him in January and it has been claimed that Inter are also pondering over whether to try their luck with the Belgian in the new year.



His contract situation makes him an attractive option for clubs in January as he could be available on a cut price deal, and the Nerazzurri could position themselves as his next club.

