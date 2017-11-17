XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/11/2017 - 14:07 GMT

Manchester United Star Enjoying Open Line of Communication with Jose Mourinho

 




Manchester United defender Antonio Valencia admits that Jose Mourinho has given him the freedom to enjoy his football.

A winger by trade, the Ecuadorian has been largely deployed in a right-back role by Mourinho since the Portuguese joined Manchester United in the summer of 2016.




And Valencia has excelled in that role and is one of the first names on the teamsheet for Manchester United, which has turned him into one of the most important players for Mourinho.

One of the key senior figures inside the Manchester United dressing room, Valencia admits he is thankful towards Mourinho for showing faith in him since his arrival last year.
 


With more than 300 appearances under his belt for Manchester United, the defender conceded that under Mourinho he has enjoyed the freedom that he needed to enjoy his football.  

Valencia told United Review, the club’s official matchday programme: “Yes, the season he arrived here, he showed a lot of faith in me from the start.

"You could even say that he gave me the freedom to play and enjoy my football, and to have an open line of communication with him.

"It’s been like that for the year and a half that we’ve been working together.

“I’d like to thank him for all his kind words during that period.”

Valencia has skippered Manchester United in all Premier League games this season thus far and expected to lead the side out against Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday.
 