06 October 2016

26 August 2015

17/11/2017 - 16:58 GMT

Rangers Must Do This To Rebuild Reputation – Graeme Murty

 




Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty believes that it is important for the Gers to restore their reputation and in order to do that they will have to be relentless and aggressive.

The Gers drew heavy criticism for their inability to win three consecutive games under former boss Pedro Caixinha, but can break that jinx when they take on Hamilton Academical in a league match at Ibrox under Murty on Saturday.




The interim manager though insists that the record will not put any additional pressure on his team as Rangers are a side built on the principle of winning every game they play.

The need of the hour, according to Murty, is to regain their lost reputation and in order to do that the Glasgow-based side will have to be relentless and aggressive and try to build a winning run to take their place at the top of the league table.
 


“Rangers is a football club that has built on winning, it has a history of winning, being relentless and aggressive at home and going on these kind of runs", Murty told his club's official website.  

“So if we want to take our place back at the top table of Scottish football we have to get that reputation back.

“We have to go and exert our will upon our opponents and go and put these kind of runs together because if we don’t people are going to leave us behind.

“Players can’t think about that, players just have to make sure they take care of business tomorrow and go and actually concentrate and focus on putting on a good performance because their best is going to be good enough.”
 