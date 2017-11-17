Real Madrid Increasingly Confident of Landing Arsenal Linked Goalkeeper

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid are confident about Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga playing for them next season, according to Spanish daily AS.



Arrizabalaga, whose present contract with Athletic Bilbao is set to expire next summer, has also been mooted as a target for Arsene Wenger's Arsenal.











After failing to agree on a new deal with Arrizabalaga’s representatives, it was recently claimed that Athletic Bilbao are prepared to adhere to the 23-year-old’s contract demands.



The custodian was not happy with the Basque club trying to insert a €75m release clause in the proposed new contract, with the salary on offer also being an issue.





But it is believed that Athletic Bilbao were ready to have a lower release clause and were also prepared to meet the player’s wage demands in order to keep the likes of Real Madrid and Arsenal at bay.

However, it seems negotiations between Los Leones and Arrizabalaga are still stuck and it is claimed to be unlikely that an agreement will be reached; the goalkeeper’s entourage are also displeased with the club for spreading false news that an agreement is close.



As a result, Real Madrid are confident about Arrizabalaga donning their shirt from next season.



However, Los Blancos do not want to accelerate the situation and sign the player in January as they are willing to wait for the next summer transfer window to complete the deal.



The news will come as a blow to Arsenal, who identified Arrizabalaga as a potential successor to Petr Cech.

