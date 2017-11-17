Robert Mancini Wanted Me But Inter Couldn’t Agree Deal With Liverpool – Lucas Leiva

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio midfielder Lucas Leiva admits that Inter Milan failed to reach an agreement with Liverpool for him despite Roberto Mancini wanting to take him to the San Siro.



The Brazilian midfielder ended his ten-year stint at Liverpool to join Lazio last summer, but his future at Merseyside was a subject of speculation for years before he eventually left.











He was heavily linked with a move to Inter over the years and Lucas admits that Mancini was indeed interested in signing him during his second stint as Nerazzurri boss.



However, a deal never materialised and the midfielder reveled that despite Mancini’s interest, Inter never really came close to reaching an agreement with the Reds.





And he also added that the Serie A giants also failed to fulfill his demands, which eventually led to the collapse of negotiations.

Asked why he never joined Inter despite the speculation, Lucas told Corriere dello Sport: “There is no one reason.



“For a transfer to happen, three or four things need to be done and then time was also a factor.



“Mancini, when he was at Inter, wanted me.



"He knew me and I played many times against Manchester City during his tenure, but Liverpool and Inter could not reach an agreement.



“Even for me, some of the conditions were not fulfilled.”



Lucas has established himself as a key player in an impressive Lazio side and has turned in 13 appearances in all competitions this season.

