Schalke Coach Strikes Confident Note On Liverpool and Spurs Target Max Meyer

Schalke head coach Domenico Tedesco has indicated that he is confident that Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur linked Max Meyer will not leave the club.



The 22-year-old German midfielder’s contract expires at the end of the season and so far he is yet to agree terms on a new deal with the Bundesliga outfit.











With the January transfer window looming large and the possibility of losing Meyer on a free transfer next summer, Schalke are desperate to see him sign fresh terms.



But a deal has not been agreed yet and there is speculation that clubs such as Liverpool and Tottenham are circling around the 22-year-old, with Barcelona also believed to be keeping an eye on him.





Tedesco insisted that the Meyer will get the required amount of game time if he stays at Schalke and is certain that the player’s decision won’t go against the best interests of the club.

“We also want to use Max Meyer’s quality in the future and we have given him clear signals that he will receive game time”, Tedesco told Sport Bild.



“And Schalke is his home so I don’t think he will take a decision against the club, out of false pride.”



A product of the Schalke academy, Meyer has earned 175 senior appearances for the club and has four international caps for Germany to his name.

