Two 6s Making Difference – Liverpool Star Pinpoints Reason For Improved Defence

Ragnar Klavan thinks Liverpool’s recent good defensive displays are a result of the players giving their best and a slight tweak in formation.



The Reds, who have been guilty of letting in several soft goals in the present campaign, have conceded just once in their last three games in all competitions.











Following their 4-1 drubbing at Tottenham Hotspur last month, Liverpool beat Huddersfield Town and Maribor by 3-0 margins before blowing aside West Ham United 4-1 just before the international break.



Against the Hammers, Liverpool opted to play with two defensive midfielders in the form of Georginio Wijnaldum and Emre Can, with the new formation giving the Reds defenders more cover.





And Klavan is of the opinion that the small tweak in the system, coupled with all the Liverpool players doing their defensive duties properly, has significantly contributed to the Merseyside giants being a more solid unit at the back in recent games.

“We’ve been defending with the whole team and everybody is giving their best to defend”, Klavan told LFC TV, when asked about Liverpool’s recent improved defensive performances.



“When we get the ball, we are ready to go forward.



“In my opinion, everyone is doing their defensive work really well.



“It has also been a bit different tactically because we have been playing with two sixes [holding midfielders] in those games and in front we had a lot of speed.



“It was good tactically because defensively it was more stable.”



Liverpool, who are currently fifth in the Premier League, are next up against Southampton at Anfield on Saturday.

