06 October 2016

26 August 2015

17/11/2017 - 13:38 GMT

Wouldn’t Let Mauricio Pochettino Leave For £100m Compensation – Tottenham Legend

 




Graham Roberts has indicated that Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is invaluable, with the Spurs legend insisting that top managers should also have a high price tag attached to them.

In the last transfer window, Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona in a whooping £198m deal, while Ousmane Dembele was snapped up by the Catalan giants from Borussia Dortmund for £97m.




The likes of Paul Pogba, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo have also swapped clubs for staggering amounts of money, but world class managers come much cheaper.

And Roberts, who said that he cannot understand why top managers do not go for more, stated that he would not have sold Pochetttino for even £100m.
 


“One thing I have never understood is if players transfer for so much why managers do not go for more if valued – most important person at club!” he tweeted.

“Not that I would sell Poch for even 100 million.”

Tottenham have been very much involved in the Premier League title race for the past two seasons under Pochettino’s stewardship; they are currently third in the standings in the present campaign.

European heavyweights Manchester United and Real Madrid have been credited with showing interest in the Argentine tactician.
 