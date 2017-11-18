Can’t Actually Believe He Made That Decision – Graeme Murty Bemoans Ross McCrorie Mistake As Rangers Lose

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers caretaker boss Graeme Murty admits he cannot believe a mistake made by young centre-back Ross McCrorie, but feels the talent will learn from the error.



Murty's men went down to a 2-0 defeat at home against Hamilton, the first time Hamilton have won at Ibrox for 90 years.











Young McCrorie handed Hamilton the lead on a plate after a poor backpass let in David Templeton, who made no mistake and put the visitors into the lead in the 47th minute.



Darren Lyon then secured all three points for Accies by adding a second nine minutes from time, in the process ending Murty's 100 per cent record as caretaker boss.





The Rangers boss bemoaned the error made by McCrorie, being unable to believe the decision the defender made, but insists that youngsters will always make mistakes .