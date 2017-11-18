Chelsea Legend Issues January Transfer Window Warning

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Tommy Langley has warned that the Blues will find it difficult to add to their squad during the January transfer window.



Manager Antonio Conte was left unhappy with a lack of signings in the summer, but the Italian has overcome a period of turbulence at Stamford Bridge to lead Chelsea to sit third in the Premier League table after 12 games.











A number of Chelsea fans have suggested the Blues need to dip into the transfer market in the new year to strengthen.



But Langley believes given the calibre of players Chelsea would be chasing, doing deals will not be easy.





And he warned that Chelsea will need to spend big sums of money to sign players good enough to challenge for a spot in the starting eleven .