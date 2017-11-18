Chelsea Legend Issues January Transfer Window Warning

Chelsea legend Tommy Langley has warned that the Blues will find it difficult to add to their squad during the January transfer window.
Manager Antonio Conte was left unhappy with a lack of signings in the summer, but the Italian has overcome a period of turbulence at Stamford Bridge to lead Chelsea to sit third in the Premier League table after 12 games.
A number of Chelsea fans have suggested the Blues need to dip into the transfer market in the new year to strengthen.
But Langley believes given the calibre of players Chelsea would be chasing, doing deals will not be easy.
And he warned that Chelsea will need to spend big sums of money to sign players good enough to challenge for a spot in the starting eleven.
“January window if you're not going to bring in players that will get in your eleven you're going to find it difficult because you're not going to get top class players to come and sit on your bench", Langley said on Chelsea TV.
"So unless you're spending ridiculous money to bring in the best player in that position who's better than what you've got, you'll have a problem."
Chelsea are still involved in four competitions this season in the Premier League, the EFL Cup, the Champions League and the FA Cup.