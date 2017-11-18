Current Environment Not Right For David Unsworth Appointment At Everton – Garth Crooks

Follow @insidefutbol





Garth Crooks does not believe the Premier League is the right place for Everton to give David Unsworth a chance as permanent boss.



Unsworth has been handed the job of Everton manager in a caretaker capacity following the Toffees' decision to sack Ronald Koeman.











Everton came from behind twice against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday to record a 2-2 draw, but remain in a worrying position in the Premier League standings in 16th spot with 12 points from 12 games.



Crooks feels that Everton are playing for Unsworth, but he does not believe the caretaker boss is what the Toffees need at present.





" I've seen an Everton that are playing for their manager", Crooks said on BBC Final Score.