06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/11/2017 - 22:39 GMT

Current Environment Not Right For David Unsworth Appointment At Everton – Garth Crooks

 




Garth Crooks does not believe the Premier League is the right place for Everton to give David Unsworth a chance as permanent boss.

Unsworth has been handed the job of Everton manager in a caretaker capacity following the Toffees' decision to sack Ronald Koeman.




Everton came from behind twice against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday to record a 2-2 draw, but remain in a worrying position in the Premier League standings in 16th spot with 12 points from 12 games.

Crooks feels that Everton are playing for Unsworth, but he does not believe the caretaker boss is what the Toffees need at present.
 


"I've seen an Everton that are playing for their manager", Crooks said on BBC Final Score.

The big question for me is, if someone comes in perhaps with a bit more experience and know-how, where does he take Everton Football Club?

"If you want to give Unsworth a chance, fine, but I don't think the Premier League is the environment to be giving opportunities in.

"You need people who know how to do the job", he added.

Watford boss Marco Silva is currently leading the betting to become the next Everton manager, just ahead of Unsworth.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is third favourite, while Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill is also considered to be in the mix.
  