06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/11/2017 - 14:03 GMT

David Luiz On Bench – Chelsea Team vs West Brom Confirmed

 




Fixture: West Brom vs Chelsea
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Chelsea have confirmed their side and substitutes to go head to head with Tony Pulis' West Brom side at the Hawthorns in a league game this afternoon.

Antonio Conte's side ground out a 1-0 win over Manchester United before the international break to bounce back from a Champions League mauling in Italy against Roma.




But Conte must make do without striker Michy Batshuayi, who has an ankle problem, while Charly Musonda is also on the sidelines. Victor Moses remains out.

Conte picks Thibaut Courtois in goal, while in defence he opts for Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Gary Cahill as the back three. Tiemoue Bakayoko and N'Golo Kante will look to control midfield, while Cesc Fabregas also plays. Eden Hazard and Alvaro Morata are goal threats.

If the Chelsea manager needs to try to change the course of the game against the Baggies he can look to his bench, where Willian and David Luiz are options.

 


Chelsea Team vs West Brom

Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill (c); Zappacosta, Bakayoko, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Hazard, Morata 

Substitutes: Caballero, Rudiger, Luiz, Drinkwater, Ampadu, Pedro, Willian
 