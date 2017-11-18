XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/11/2017 - 14:01 GMT

Dejan Lovren Starts – Liverpool Team vs Southampton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs Southampton
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Liverpool have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Southampton in a Premier League game at Anfield this afternoon.

The Reds currently sit in sixth spot in the league standings and have picked up 19 points from their opening eleven games, six more than visitors Southampton.




Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was forced to miss taking training on Wednesday as he was assessed by doctors due to feeling unwell, but returned to work on Thursday.

To tackle the Saints, Klopp picks Simon Mignolet in goal, while in defence he selects Dejan Lovren and Ragnar Klavan as the centre-back pairing. Jordan Henderson starts, as does Georginio Wijnaldum. Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah all play, with Roberto Firmino up top.

If the German tactician needs to try to change things against Southampton he can look to his bench and call for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with Daniel Sturridge another option.

 


Liverpool Team vs Southampton

Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Klavan, Lovren, Moreno, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Coutinho, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Substitutes: Karius, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Gomez, Sturridge, Solanke, Can
 