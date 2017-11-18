Dejan Lovren Starts – Liverpool Team vs Southampton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Liverpool vs Southampton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Liverpool have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Southampton in a Premier League game at Anfield this afternoon.



The Reds currently sit in sixth spot in the league standings and have picked up 19 points from their opening eleven games, six more than visitors Southampton.











Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was forced to miss taking training on Wednesday as he was assessed by doctors due to feeling unwell, but returned to work on Thursday.



To tackle the Saints, Klopp picks Simon Mignolet in goal, while in defence he selects Dejan Lovren and Ragnar Klavan as the centre-back pairing. Jordan Henderson starts, as does Georginio Wijnaldum. Philippe Coutinho, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah all play, with Roberto Firmino up top.



If the German tactician needs to try to change things against Southampton he can look to his bench and call for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with Daniel Sturridge another option.



Liverpool Team vs Southampton



Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Klavan, Lovren, Moreno, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Coutinho, Mane, Salah, Firmino



Substitutes: Karius, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Gomez, Sturridge, Solanke, Can

