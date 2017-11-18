Derek McInnes Appointment Would Be Huge Gamble For Rangers – Ex-Scottish Top Flight Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Motherwell star Stephen Craigan believes if Rangers appoint Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes as their new manager it will rank as a "huge gamble".



McInnes is the favourite to take over at Ibrox, where youth coach Graeme Murty is currently in charge as caretaker boss, but Rangers are yet to make an approach to Aberdeen.











It has been claimed it will take Rangers the best part of £1m to free McInnes from his contract at Pittodrie and Craigan thinks that given the compensation fee and the wages the former midfielder would demand, appointing him is a gamble.



And he is in favour of Rangers giving themselves time to make the right choice by leaving Murty in charge for longer.





" Short-term I said [keep Murty], not for the rest of his career. Buy yourself time", Craigan said on BT Sport.

“Why gamble? They gambled the last time and it didn't work.



“If they have to spend £1m on McInnes and give him £1m per year, that's a huge gamble as well.



"So they might not want to do that at the minute", he added.



Other managers have also been linked with the Rangers job, with Frank de Boer, Michel Preud'Homme and Alan Pardew all mooted as potential contenders for the Ibrox post.

