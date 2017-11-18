Forget Arsenal Defeat, Champions League Next – Spurs Boss Mauricio Pochettino

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino has urged Tottenham Hotspur to shrug off their north London derby defeat against Arsenal and focus on their next match, in the Champions League.



Spurs went down to a 2-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium with Shkodran Mustafi heading Arsenal in front in the 36th minute after he got his head on the end of a free kick.











Alexis Sanchez then hit Spurs with a sucker punch four minutes before half time to leave Pochettino's men going in two down at the break.



Spurs could not find a way back into the match as a dominant Arsenal performance saw the hosts take all three points and move to within one point of fourth placed Tottenham in the Premier League table.





Pochettino was left unhappy with refereeing decisions during the derby, but has urged Spurs to look ahead to their Champions League trip to Borussia Dortmund in midweek .