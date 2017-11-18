Forget Arsenal Defeat, Champions League Next – Spurs Boss Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has urged Tottenham Hotspur to shrug off their north London derby defeat against Arsenal and focus on their next match, in the Champions League.
Spurs went down to a 2-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium with Shkodran Mustafi heading Arsenal in front in the 36th minute after he got his head on the end of a free kick.
Alexis Sanchez then hit Spurs with a sucker punch four minutes before half time to leave Pochettino's men going in two down at the break.
Spurs could not find a way back into the match as a dominant Arsenal performance saw the hosts take all three points and move to within one point of fourth placed Tottenham in the Premier League table.
Pochettino was left unhappy with refereeing decisions during the derby, but has urged Spurs to look ahead to their Champions League trip to Borussia Dortmund in midweek.
“I’m disappointed because the effort was massive and we lost the game", Pochettino told Spurs TV.
"I’m happy with the performance but it wasn’t enough. In this type of game, you need to have some luck sometimes to win.
"Of course, it hurts. Everyone is disappointed in the way we lost but that’s football.
"We need to look forward and be ready for the next game against Dortmund in the Champions League", he added.
Tottenham's loss to Arsenal was their first to the Gunners in a Premier League game since 2014.