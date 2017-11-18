He’s The One Disappointment – Former Celtic Star On Bhoys Signing

Former Celtic defender Alan Stubbs believes that midfielder Eboue Kouassi has disappointed at Paradise since he arrived in the winter transfer window this year.
Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers chose to fork out in the region of £3m to sign the 19-year-old Ivorian from Russian side Krasnodar.
But Kouassi has struggled for game time at the Scottish champions and Stubbs feels the midfielder has failed to make his mark so far.
The ex-Hibernian boss labelled the Ivory Coast born talent the disappointment of Celtic's recruitment under Rodgers.
"Kouassi hasn't set the world alight", Stubbs said on BT Sport.
“He's probably the one disappointment of all the signings.
"£3m they signed him for and he's had limited substitute appearances."
Kouassi was an unused substitute in Celtic's slender 1-0 win away at Ross County on Saturday and it remains to be seen whether he will be handed any minutes on the pitch in midweek, when the Bhoys travel to France to play Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.
He has featured just three times for Celtic in the current campaign, providing a single assist for his team-mates.