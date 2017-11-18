Hope Barcelona Haven’t Noticed This Liverpool Star – Former Reds Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder David Thompson is worried that if Barcelona have been watching the Reds to check on Philippe Coutinho this season then they may take a liking to Mohamed Salah.



Coutinho scored in Liverpool's 3-0 win over Southampton at Anfield on Saturday, but Salah caught the eye with a brace which has now taken his total goals for the season to 14.











Barcelona wanted Coutinho in the summer, but Liverpool would not sell, and the Catalans have been linked with going back in for the Brazilian in the January transfer window.



But Thompson is worried that if Barcelona have been keeping tabs on Coutinho they will surely have noticed Salah.





The former Reds midfielder wrote on Twitter: "I hope Barca have not been watching Coutinho this season .