I’d Question Rangers Direction If Graeme Murty Gets Job – Former Scottish Top Flight Striker

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton says he would seriously question where Rangers are going as a club if they appoint Graeme Murty as their new boss.



Murty, a Gers youth coach, has stepped up to lead the senior side on a caretaker basis following the sacking of Pedro Caixinha.











He led the Gers to impressive wins over Hearts and Partick Thistle, leading to increasing speculation that he is a contender to take the role permanently, but oversaw a home defeat against Hamilton on Saturday.



Rangers are taking their time in appointing a new boss, something else which is leading to suggestions Murty is working himself into the frame.





But Sutton dismissed thoughts of Murty taking over and feels that Rangers would not be sending out the right statement about the direction they are heading in if the youth coach is appointed.

“I think he's done a good job as a stop gap, but I'd question where Rangers are going if they appoint Graeme Murty as manager", Sutton said on BT Sport.



“I think they need to go experienced."



Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has been mooted as the favourite to take over at Rangers, but the Gers appear to have not yet made an approach for the former Bristol City manager.

