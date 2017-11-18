XRegister
06 October 2016

18/11/2017 - 12:21 GMT

Inter Duo To Be Watched By Chelsea Scouts On Sunday

 




Chelsea scouts are set to watch the Inter Milan duo of Milan Skriniar and Antonio Candreva at the San Siro on Sunday evening.

With the January transfer window looming, Antonio Conte is expected to strengthen his squad after an underwhelming summer transfer window, where the Blues manager failed to land his top targets.




The Chelsea boss has been keen to add width to his squad and a central defender has also been on his agenda – and the Italian is looking towards Serie A for solutions.

And according to Italian outlet FcInterNews, scouts from Chelsea are expected to be present at the San Siro on Sunday when Inter host Atalanta in a league game. 

 


Inter defender Skriniar and winger Candreva is claimed to be on Chelsea’s watch list as the observers prepare to get first hand knowledge of the two players during a game.  

Candreva has been on Chelsea’s radar since earlier this year and has been repeatedly linked with a move Stamford Bridge for months.

Skriniar has been one of the standout defenders of Serie A this season and has played a pivotal role in Inter’s good start to the campaign under Luciano Spalletti.

It remains to be seen whether Inter will be prepared to lose either of the players if Chelsea knock on their door during the January transfer window.
 