Jonny Hayes On Bench – Celtic Team vs Ross County Confirmed

Fixture: Ross County vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Celtic have named their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Ross County at the Global Energy Stadium this afternoon as they bid to extend their unbeaten domestic run.



Before the international break the Bhoys set a new British record of 63 matches unbeaten by beating St Johnstone 4-0.











Boss Brendan Rodgers goes with Craig Gordon between the sticks, while at the back he selects Mikael Lustig, Dedryck Boyata, Nir Bitton and Kieran Tierney. Scott Brown will look to boss midfield, while Stuart Armstrong is also selected. James Forrest, Callum McGregor and Scott Sinclair support Moussa Dembele up top.



If Rodgers needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where he has a number of options, including Jonny Hayes and Leigh Griffiths.



Celtic Team vs Ross County



Gordon, Lustig, Boyata, Bitton, Tierney, Brown, Armstrong, Forrest, McGregor, Sinclair, Dembele



Substitutes: De Vries, Simunovic, Griffiths, Hayes, Ntcham, Edouard, Kouassi

