06 October 2016

18/11/2017 - 12:40 GMT

Liverpool Will See What They Missed Out On With Virgil van Dijk – Ian Wright

 




Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes Liverpool will see what they missed out on when they watch Virgil van Dijk play today at Anfield.

Van Dijk slapped in a transfer request in the summer and pushed for a move to Liverpool but Southampton stuck to their guns and the Reds were forced to apologise for illegally approaching the Dutch defender.




The 26-year-old returned to the fold after the summer window closed and has been playing regularly in recent weeks after building up his fitness and Wright believes Van Dijk has been putting in good performances.

While he believes the Dutchman will eventually leave, the former Gunner credited Southampton for making sure they held on to the player despite pressure from Liverpool.
 


And Wright believes the defender will put in a display today at Anfield that will prove why the Reds were desperate to get him last summer.  

The Arsenal legend is also surprised that more big clubs are not getting involved in the chase for Van Dijk.

Wright said on the Premier League Today programme: “Southampton have got to take a lot of credit for the fact that they stuck to their guns.

“I still think at some stage Virgil van Dijk will leave but he has done well to get himself back into the fold, the fans have kind of like taken back to him as he has been playing like he should be playing and putting in good performances.

“It will be interesting to see how he plays against Liverpool as he wanted to go there and Liverpool fans want him.

“If he plays well they will see what they are missing out on because he is a good player.

“I can’t understand someone like Chelsea not trying hard to get him as he one of those who can go a level up.”
 