One Of His Best Defensive Displays – Jurgen Klopp Hails Liverpool Star

Jurgen Klopp feels that Trent Alexander-Arnold produced one of his best defensive performances for Liverpool in the Reds' 3-0 win at Anfield against Southampton.
Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool the lead just after the half-hour mark, before then doubling the Reds' advantage four minutes before the break to leave Southampton reeling.
Philippe Coutinho then sealed the deal for the hosts in the 68th minute as Liverpool took all three Premier League points.
Alexander-Arnold clocked up all 90 minutes at right-back for the Reds and Klopp was pleased with the defensive aspect of the youngster's display.
"He was really good today, it was one of his best performances over 90 minutes in defending", Klopp told his post match press conference.
“What he can do offensively everybody knows.
"It’s good for us we have the two of them [Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez]", the Liverpool manager added.
Liverpool sit in fifth spot in the Premier League standings following their win over Southampton, with Klopp's men now just a single point behind fourth placed Tottenham Hotspur.
Next up for Liverpool is a trip to Spain to take on Sevilla in the Champions League before they then welcome Chelsea to Anfield in league action next weekend.